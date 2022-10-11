October 11, 2022
Anger in The Gambia over deadly doses of contaminated cough syrup
At least 70 Gambian children have died - allegedly from unsafe cough and cold syrups. The World Health Organisation has issued a global alert, identifying four questionable products made by an Indian company. Indian and Gambian police are now investigating. Parents of the deceased children are furious. Here's what we know so far.
