Thai PM orders tighter gun control and drugs crackdown

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered law enforcement agencies to tighten gun ownership rules and crack down on drug use following a mass killing by an ex-policeman at a daycare centre that left 36 people, including 24 children, dead. Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch weighs in on drug and gun control in Thailand. #PrayuthChanOcha #Thailand #Guncontrol