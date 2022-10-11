October 11, 2022
Is The Gambia a victim of the international medical commerce?
At least 70 Gambian children have died after consuming imported cough and cold syrups that were allegedly contaminated. The World Health Organization has issued a global alert, identifying four questionable products made by an Indian company. Indian and Gambian police are now investigating. Omar Sillah from the Gambia College explains. #Gambia #syrups #India
