Türkiye, Libya agree on sea borders where they can drill for oil, gas

Turkiye and Libya signed a multi-sector memorandum in Libya's capital Tripoli last week, allowing for gas and oil exploration in Libyan territorial waters and lands. The memorandum aims to strengthen and develop bilateral co-operation in the field of hydrocarbons, including scientific, technical, technological, legal, administrative, and commercial. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University explains how this deal will play out in international waters. #Greece #Libya #MaritimeDeal