WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Central Command praises PKK/YPG terrorist killed in Syria
CENTCOM also extended condolences to the family of the terrorist killed in northern Syria on Friday.
US Central Command praises PKK/YPG terrorist killed in Syria
US support for the YPG-dominated SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara. / AA
July 25, 2022

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has praised a PKK/YPG terrorist killed in northern Syria last week.

“Salwa Yusuk (AKA Ciyan Afrin) a Deputy Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — along with 2 fellow female fighters — was killed in an attack near Qamishli, Syria, on July 22, 2022,” CENTCOM said on Twitter on Sunday.

CENTCOM also extended condolences, praising the terrorist killed on Friday.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, EU and Türkiye. US support for the YPG-dominated SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

READ MORE:Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

'Terrorists neutralised'

On Monday, authorities in Türkiye announced that security forces had "neutralised" 15 YPG/PKK terrorists, including two so-called senior members, near the Turkish border in northern Syria.

The terrorists were targeted during their attempt to “disturb the peace and security in the region”, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to root out terrorist organisations in Syria that threaten Türkiye's security, saying the PKK terror group also targets the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

READ MORE:Why did US President Trump meet a US-designated terrorist in 2019?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us