Why is North Macedonia Spending $65M On Arms During Tough Economic Times?

In the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, most countries in the Balkans have been gradually increasing their military budgets. Especially the states that are still not a part of NATO. And while new players like Russia and China are signing defence deals in the region, the US remains the biggest source of military hardware for the Balkans. One of NATO's poorest and smallest members, North Macedonia, plans to strengthen its defence in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Skopje has announced it's set to buy an air defence system from France which it expects to receive next year. The first purchase of its kind in 20 years, many believe that North Macedonia is looking to send a message, due to fears the conflict in Ukraine could spill into the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp