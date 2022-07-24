WORLD
2 MIN READ
Volcanic eruption triggers evacuations in Japan's Kyushu island
The eruption alert level was raised to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.
Volcanic eruption triggers evacuations in Japan's Kyushu island
Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop high up into the night sky. / Reuters
July 24, 2022

A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu has erupted, spewing ash and rocks. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised on Sunday to evacuate.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said Sakurajima volcano erupted at around 8:05 p.m., blowing off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop high up into the night sky.

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters. 

He called on residents in the area to pay close attention to the latest update from the local authorities to protect their lives.

READ MORE:Volcanic eruptions: Rare but deadly

Highest alert issued

The agency said it has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2 kilometres (1.2 miles).

Sakurajima, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is one of the most active volcanos in Japan and has repeatedly erupted. 

It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914.

READ MORE: Tonga volcanic eruption highlights risk to global telecoms network

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us