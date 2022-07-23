TÜRKİYE
Türkiye vows to continue diplomatic push for Russia-Ukraine peace
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul a day ago was an important success.
July 23, 2022

Türkiye is determined to forge ahead with its diplomatic efforts until there is peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at an event in the central Kayseri province on Saturday, Erdogan said the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports signed in Istanbul was an important success.

Türkiye is making a “substantial contribution” to efforts to overcome a global food crisis, he added.

With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Kyiv and Moscow signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

Under the deal, reached on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul, a coordination centre will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

READ MORE:Istanbul coordination centre to play pivotal role in Ukraine grain exports

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to restart shipments stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its fifth month.

Türkiye also hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March, part of its push to forge peace between the warring sides.

READ MORE:Wheat prices drop as Türkiye-brokered Ukraine grain deal signed

SOURCE:AA
