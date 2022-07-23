WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai PM wins last no-confidence vote ahead of elections
PM Prayuth, who is also defence minister and a retired general, has survived three censure motions since 2020.
Thai PM wins last no-confidence vote ahead of elections
Prayuth, who is also defence minister, was accused of spying on political dissidents by using Pegasus spyware, and of misusing the country’s budget. / Reuters
July 23, 2022

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha won enough support from lawmakers to survive a no-confidence vote in parliament, passing his last major test ahead of a general election due within the next 11 months.

Saturday's live televised vote count showed the former army chief, who came to power initially in a 2014 coup, had secured the required votes needed to succeed, guaranteeing his place as premier until his term ends in March next year.

Prayuth, a retired general, has survived three censure motions since 2020.

No targeted Cabinet ministers have ever been ousted by no-confidence voting in Thailand’s parliamentary history. Prayuth, 68, came to power during a 2014 coup and was later elected in 2019 general elections.

The coalition government has 253 parliamentary seats compared to the opposition’s 224. Each of the targeted Cabinet members must receive at least 239 votes to survive.

READ MORE:Thailand admits to using Pegasus spyware, cites national security

Economic crisis

Over the past four days of censure debate, Prayuth was the key target of the opposition parties. 

Opposition chief whip Sutin Klungsang concluded that Prayuth’s key failure was economic management. 

Prayuth, who is also defence minister, was also accused of spying on political dissidents by using Pegasus spyware, and of misusing the country’s budget.

The opposition also accused Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of legalising cannabis without proper controls.

Prayuth has defended his government's record, noting that Thailand’s economy is stable despite rising energy prices and high inflation. 

“For the remaining 250 days of the government, I insist that I will do everything to take the country out of the crisis as soon as possible,” he said.

The government has forecast the economy to expand between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent last year.

READ MORE: Japan to provide defence technology to Thailand in new deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us