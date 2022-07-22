Leaders worldwide have praised efforts by Türkiye that led to a deal between Russia and Ukraine eliminating hurdles to Ukrainian grain shipments.

“Today’s Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction” to solve the problems caused by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He hailed efforts by the UN and Türkiye in securing the deal, and urged its “swift implementation.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her country applauds Türkiye and the UN for brokering the agreement.

The White House says the US welcomes Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul, calling it "positive step," and thanking Turkish President Erdogan and UN chief Guterres for their efforts.

Italy's caretaker Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the grain deal was "excellent news" for the international community to avoid a global food crisis.

Anwar Ibrahim, incumbent opposition leader in Malaysian parliament, hailed the deal saying: “This is a major diplomatic victory."

'Nothing short of lifesaving'

“A deal that allows grain to leave Black Sea ports is nothing short of lifesaving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families," said Red Cross Director-General Robert Mardini, who noted that over the past six months prices for food staples have risen 187 percent in Sudan, 86 percent in Syria, 60 percent in Yemen and 54 percent in Ethiopia.

The head of an African trade bloc praised Türkiye’s efforts to help Ukraine and Russia reach the agreement.

“We are expecting eagerly on this issue that the UN and Türkiye are working relentlessly on … and we are expecting a positive result,” Workneh Gebeyehu, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), told Anadolu News Agency.

Hailing Türkiye’s role to ease the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he said: “In our view, it should be resolved peacefully through negotiation. That is our position, and also that crisis has already had a spillover effect on our region and created already an issue of food insecurity.”

IGAD is an eight-member regional bloc of the Horn of Africa and neighbouring countries – Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

'Long-needed breakthrough'

Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, the UN's shipping agency, said: "I am very pleased that all parties have reached agreement on the way forward for ships to safely transport much-needed grain and other commodities through the Black Sea..."

"The safety of ships and seafarers remains my top priority. IMO instruments, including the International Ship and Port Facilities Security (ISPS) Code, underpin this agreement for safe and secure shipping through the Black Sea."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the G7 nations would be watching closely the process.

"The G7 is working closely with partners like Türkiye and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed," Trudeau said.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), said that the deal was "a long-needed breakthrough for the millions of people who rely on the safe passage of grain to survive".

"Ensuring crew safety will be crucial if we are to get this agreement moving quickly. "

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that conditions were in place to unlock grain exports from Ukraine in the "next few days".

Under the deal, reached on a plan during talks in Istanbul, a coordination centre will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to resume global grain shipments long stuck due to the Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth month.

