WORLD
3 MIN READ
Head of Iraq's largest Sunni bloc blames Duhok attack on PKK terrorists
Khamis al Khanjar, who leads the legislative bloc with the most Sunni lawmakers, said the terrorist mafia in the region carried out Wednesday's attack with the PKK's support that killed nine people.
Head of Iraq's largest Sunni bloc blames Duhok attack on PKK terrorists
Al Khanjar also called for serious action against the PKK and various local armed militias. / AP
July 22, 2022

Terrorist organisations, including the PKK, are responsible for a deadly attack that earlier this week targeted civilians in northern Iraq's Duhok province, the chairman of the country's largest Sunni coalition has said.

On social media, Khamis al Khanjar, head of the Sunni al Siyadeh bloc in parliament, demanded that the government take serious action against the PKK and various local armed militias on the border with Türkiye.

Al Khanjar, who leads the legislative bloc with the most Sunni lawmakers, said the terrorist mafia in the region carried out Wednesday's attack with the PKK's support that killed nine people.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Urging the public to unite against terror groups, al Khanjar voiced regret at the government's lacking efforts against terrorists.

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Turkish forces did not target civilians in Iraq's Duhok

Attack in Duhok

Nine people were killed and 23 injured in the attack in the Zakho district on Wednesday.

Turkish security sources have rejected reports "in support of" the PKK claiming that the civilians lost their lives due to "shelling" by Turkish forces.

The country's Foreign Ministry released a statement after the incident, asking Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the attack "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"We invite Iraqi government officials...to co-operate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident into light," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting that Türkiye is against all manner of attacks targeting civilians, it said: "Türkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with utmost sensitivity to the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural property and the environment."

The Turkish foreign minister also said that Ankara had no role in the strike.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a live interview on Thursday with public news broadcaster TRT Haber.

He added that PKK propaganda in Iraq came as Türkiye is soon to launch a new anti-terror operation in northern Syria, saying that Iraqi authorities must not fall into the trap of terrorist groups.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges NATO allies support in fight against terror groups

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us