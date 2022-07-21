WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's top diplomat Lavrov to address Arab League
FM Sergey Lavrov will meet representatives of 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, the League says, amid US bids to isolate Moscow on global stage over its offensive on Ukraine.
Russia's top diplomat Lavrov to address Arab League
Ukraine crisis has caused food insecurity in Arab nations, many of which are heavily dependent on wheat imports from the former Soviet state. / Reuters
July 21, 2022

Russia's top diplomat will address the Arab League at its Cairo headquarters on Sunday, the organisation said, days after Russia took part in a summit hosted by Iran, a regional rival of some Arab states.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, the League said on Thursday.

The United States has sought to isolate Russia on the global stage over its offensive on Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken refusing to meet Lavrov earlier in July at a Group of 20 meeting in Bali.

Asked about Lavrov's trip, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States was "less concerned with whom Foreign Minister Lavrov and his colleagues are communicating and more focused on the messages they're hearing".

"We understand that countries around the world have individual unique relations with Russia. But there are basic principles," he said, including "the idea that might in a 21st century can't make right."

On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted a summit that was attended by his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ MORE: Outcome of Ukraine grain talks will have positive impact on world: Erdogan

Grain issue and Middle East

The meeting was nominally about conflict-ridden Syria, where Iran and Russia back the government while Türkiye supports opposition forces.

Türkiye later announced that it had reached an agreement to allow grain out of blockaded Ukrainian ports.

The Ukraine crisis has caused food insecurity in Arab nations, many of which are heavily dependent on wheat imports from the former Soviet state.

The Tehran summit came days after US President Joe Biden toured the Middle East, where he visited Israel, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

In Jerusalem, Biden and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced a new security pact that commits Washington to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

And in Saudi Arabia, he stressed that the US "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran".

Some Arab countries, namely Sunni-ruled ones, have tense ties with Iran which they accuse of involvement in many regional conflicts, including the wars in Syria.

READ MORE:Ukraine grain exports deal set to be signed in Türkiye

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us