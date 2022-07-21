French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has sold his entire music publishing back catalogue to BMG, following in the footsteps of other performers cashing in on their work.

In a statement on Thursday, BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, said the acquisition, for which it did not disclose financial details, was the biggest single deal it had done in France. It includes rights for Jarre's famed 1970s albums "Oxygene" and "Equinoxe" and his writer’s income stream.

It also follows BMG's previous acquisition of sound recordings of Jarre’s first three albums when the company bought record label Francis Dreyfus Music in 2012.

"Jean-Michel Jarre is not only a ground-breaking pioneer in electronic music, he is a polymath and a shining ambassador for culture and internationalism," BMG Chief Executive Hartwig Masuch said.

"Nearly fifty years after Oxygene burst upon the world, we are delighted to build on our longstanding relationship to become custodians of his music publishing rights."

Jarre, who has sold 85 million records, is known for his striking sound and light concerts, performed against spectacular backdrops including Paris' Eiffel Tower and the pyramids in Cairo. At times, his shows have attracted huge audiences, including 3.5 million spectators at his 1997 Moscow concert.

"This partnership with BMG means a lot to me... I am pleased that my publishing back catalogue is sheltered here in Europe and that my work will continue to grow in such good hands," Jarre said.

"Today is a new start allowing me to develop fresh ideas and giving me the means to explore new territories."

In the past year, Justin Timberlake, Sting and Tina Turner are among the music artists who have struck deals for their work.

