WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel detains senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank raid: Family
No reason was provided for the detention of Nayef al Rajoub, who was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.
Israel detains senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank raid: Family
In another development, a Palestinian was reported injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. / AA Archive
July 20, 2022

Israeli forces have detained a senior Hamas leader in an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to his son.

“Nayef al Rajoub was arrested after Israeli forces raided his home” in the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron, his son Mohamed told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

No reason was provided for al Rajoub’s detention.

The Hamas leader was released by Israeli forces in January after eight months in administrative detention.

Palestinian injured

Nayef al Rajoub is the brother of senior Fatah leader Jibril al Rajoub. He was elected a lawmaker during the 2006 general elections won by Hamas and served as minister of religious endowments in the government that emerged from those elections.

In another development, a Palestinian was injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to a local medical source.

The violence erupted when Israeli forces raided the Dheisha refugee camp, the state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said its forces had detained four Palestinians from the Dheisha camp and three others from Dura town near Hebron.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in 24 hours in occupied West Bank

READ MORE:Biden meets Palestine's Abbas, backs two-state solution

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us