Beijing dubs Washington the 'maker of security risks' in Taiwan Strait
The remark comes after another US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait — an act China views as a sign of support for Taiwan.
The destroyer USS Benfold has been operating in the disputed South China Sea, where it has carried out two "Freedom of Navigation Operations" in the past week. / Reuters Archive
July 20, 2022

The United States is a "maker of security risks" in the Taiwan Strait with its frequent provocations there, China's military has said after another US warship sailed through the sensitive waterway.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement on Wednesday that its forces had followed the ship throughout and "warned" it.

"The frequent provocations and showing off by the United States fully demonstrate that the United States is a destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a maker of security risks in the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

"Theatre forces remain on high alert at all times and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS Benfold conducted a "routine" Taiwan Strait transit through international waters "in accordance with international law".

'Freedom of Navigation Operations'

The United States has been carrying out such voyages about once a month, angering China, which views them as a sign of support for Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing views as Chinese territory.

The US Navy said the ship "transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State".

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the US ship sailed north through the strait and that the situation in the waterway was "as normal".

The Benfold has been operating in the disputed South China Sea, where it has carried out two "Freedom of Navigation Operations" in the past week.

