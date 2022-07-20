Russia's approach towards Türkiye's mediation on getting Ukrainian grain out of Black Sea ports has been "positive", according to the Turkish president.

"The approach of the Russian delegation in the last Istanbul meetings was very positive. The outcome of the talks will have a positive impact on the whole world," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Erdogan's remarks came in a brief statement with Putin for the media before their one-on-one meeting ahead of the 7th trilateral summit meeting in Astana format.

The summit meeting was later hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the fight against terror groups, particularly the PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG/PKK and Daesh.

The Turkish president said he believes that the talks will be "fruitful".

'Good sign'

For his part, Putin thanked Erdogan for Türkiye's mediation efforts on food and grain issues, adding that the process for the Ukrainian grain exports has moved forward with Ankara's mediation.

The issues about the exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports have not all yet been resolved, but having progress is already a "good sign", Putin said.

There are many issues on the Syrian settlement matter and "promising large bilateral projects" are developing and moving forward, he added.

Last Wednesday, Moscow, Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations agreed to establish a coordination centre in Istanbul at a four-way meeting in the Turkish metropolis.

Participants at the Istanbul talks found a common ground on technical issues such as navigational safety on transfer routes and joint controls at the entry and exit of ports. Further talks are expected to iron out unresolved issues.

Millions of tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine's ports amid the fighting between Moscow's and Kiev's forces, resulting in escalating food prices around the world.

NATO member Türkiye has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kiev to try and broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver grains.

