Türkiye's process to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the United States continues despite a recent US House legislation.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made the announcement on Monday following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We continue our negotiations with logical parameters in the talks between military delegations," said Akar, adding that Türkiye "openly expresses our views in all our meetings."

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a legislation that would create a new hurdle for US President Joe Biden’s plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The amendment put forward by New Jersey lawmaker Frank Pallone passed 244-179.

It prohibits the sale or transfer of F-16s and modernisation kits to Ankara unless the president certifies the transfer is in the US's national interests.

"Türkiye is a strong state. There should be no such conditions like 'I will give you this, but you will not do that'," said Akar.

"The process continues. We will continue our work in military, political and diplomatic terms. Our hope is that common sense prevails and reasonable and logical solutions emerge," he added.

Greece tries to influence the agreement

The amendment also states that Congress must be guranteed that in the 120 days prior to the transfer the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights."

Akar said Greece is trying to influence the agreement reached between the Turkish and US military delegations on the supply and modernisation of the F-16s.

“US officials expressed that Türkiye is an important ally in the talks, and NATO officials expressed Türkiye's success in the fight against terrorists and immigration," said Akar.

"A deputy, and a group came out and they are messing around with some manipulations and disinformation. We expect the US not to fall into this trap," he added.

