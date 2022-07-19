TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets Raisi in Tehran to discuss bilateral, regional issues
The two presidents will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council where all aspects of bilateral ties and potential steps to enhance bilateral cooperation will be discussed.
Erdogan and Raisi will also hold separate meetings with Russia's Putin. / AA
July 19, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Tehran, with bilateral and regional matters the top issues on the agenda.

Erdogan and Raisi will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council on Tuesday, where all aspects of bilateral ties and potential steps to enhance bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

The Turkish president is also expected to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Erdogan and Raisi will later meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for discussions on developments in Syria and the fight against the terrorist organizations, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh.

The three leaders will also discuss efforts for a political resolution and the humanitarian situation in Syria, and the voluntarily return of displaced Syrians, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency on Sunday.

Erdogan and Raisi will also hold separate meetings with Putin.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Iran, Russia urge Syrian peace process free of foreign interference

SOURCE:AA
