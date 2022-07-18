BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mortgage boycott in China creates push for extended real estate loans
Chinese regulators urged banks to extend loans to qualified projects in the latest effort by the country to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.
Mortgage boycott in China creates push for extended real estate loans
A growing number of homebuyers across China have threatened to stop making their mortgage payments for stalled property projects, aggravating a real estate crisis that has already hit the economy. / Reuters
July 18, 2022

Chinese regulators have urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers' financing needs where reasonable.

Sunday's remarks by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) came after a number of home buyers threatened to stop making their mortgage payments for stalled property projects.

Investors have continued to dump Chinese banking stocks and developers' shares and bonds, even after the CBIRC vowed on Thursday to strengthen its coordination with other regulators to "guarantee the delivery of homes".

In an interview with the official China Banking and Insurance New on Sunday, the CBIRC reiterated that it will support local governments to promote home delivery.

It also expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, "all the difficulties and problems will be properly solved."

More specifically, the regulator urged banks to "shoulder social responsibility" and actively participate in the study of plans to fill the funding gap.

It also urged banks to strengthen communication with mortgage clients and support acquisitions of real estate projects to help stabilise the property market.

In addition, the watchdog said that financial risks in the northeastern province of Liaoning have been growing recently but were under control.

It also said the government will take measures to prevent risks at China's small lenders. 

READ MORE: Russia is China's top crude oil supplier for second month in a row

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us