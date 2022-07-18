WORLD
Multiple casualties after shooting in US state of Indiana
Four people, including gunman, killed and two others wounded at Greenwood Park Mall after a man opens fire in the food court and an armed civilian shoots him dead, US police say.
“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” a senior official says. / AP
July 18, 2022

Four people, including a gunman, have been killed at a mall in Indiana state after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, US police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were wounded, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 pm [local time] for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Yet another shooting

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities said they would provide more details on Sunday night.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."

"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Myers said in a statement.

