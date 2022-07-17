WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top officials as Russia warns of 'doomsday'
President Zelenskyy fires his chief prosecutor and head of the country's security agency amid a high number of cases of suspected treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy sacks top officials as Russia warns of 'doomsday'
Zelenskyy says over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated. / AFP
July 17, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country's security service (the SBU) and its prosecutor general, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.

"Today, I made the decision of relieving of their duties the prosecutor general and the head of Ukraine's security service," Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation on Sunday.

He said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are currently being investigated.

"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders," he said.

Dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has been replaced with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. 

Ivan Bakanov, sacked head of the SBU, was a long-time friend of Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian news agencies.

READ MORE:No joint communique as Ukraine casts shadow on G20 finance talks

Moscow warns of doomsday

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, responded to Ukrainian officials' statements that Kiev may strike the bridge linking Crimea and Russia, warning that that would trigger devastating consequences for the Ukrainian leadership.

"If that happens, the consequences will be obvious: They will momentarily face Doomsday," Medvedev said on Sunday. "It would be very hard for them to hide."

Medvedev, who once was touted by the West as more liberal compared to Putin, said Russia will press its action in Ukraine until fulfilling its stated goal of "denazifying" and "demilitarising" the country. 

He predicted that the continuing fighting will "undoubtedly lead to the collapse of the existing regime" in Kiev.

Kiev has accused Moscow of launching fresh strikes on multiple residential areas in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The fresh strikes came after Moscow announced that it would step up its military operations and Kiev accused Russia of installing missile launchers at Europe's largest nuclear plant.

READ MORE:If West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, let them try: Putin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us