GCC, US announce billions of dollars for food security at Arab summit
Gulf Cooperation Council countries welcomed the US announcement of $1 billion in new near- and long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region, the Saudi state agency said.
President Joe Biden attends the Gulf Cooperation Council on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. / AP
July 17, 2022

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US have announced that they will provide $11 billion in support to overcome regional and international food security challenges.

The US welcomed the "decision by the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), which includes 10 Arab and national specialised financial developmental institutions, to provide a minimum of $10 billion in response to food security challenges," according to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA, that cited a statement by the GCC and the US following a US-Arab summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Saturday's statement said GCC countries welcomed the US announcement of $1 billion in new near- and long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Maritime agreement

The GCC also expressed appreciation for "the establishment of Combined Task Force 153 and Task Force 59, which will enhance joint defence coordination between the GCC member states and the US Central Command to monitor maritime threats better and improve naval defences by utilising the latest technologies and systems," it added.

US President Joe Biden concluded a four-day trip on Saturday to the Middle East region that included stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank.

The tour is seen as an attempt to assert US leadership in the region against Russia and China.

A summit was held on Saturday and was attended by Biden, leaders of the GCC countries, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

SOURCE:AA
