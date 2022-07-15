WORLD
3 MIN READ
'BLA militants' kill kidnapped Pakistani army officer, friend
Outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army kills Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza and his friend before Pakistani army could rescue them in operation near restive border with Afghanistan and Iran, officials say.
'BLA militants' kill kidnapped Pakistani army officer, friend
BLA and other terror groups have been waging militancy for years in Balochistan, a resource-rich region. / AP Archive
July 15, 2022

Militants have shot dead a kidnapped Pakistani army officer before government soldiers could rescue him from the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said.

Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza was abducted late on Tuesday as he travelled back to the city of Quetta from a hill station with his family and a friend, security officials said on Thursday.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying its fighters had seized Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan.

Pakistan's military said its troops and helicopters started a search and rescue operation and spotted up to eight militants in a storm drain in nearby mountains late on Wednesday.

"On sensing their possible encirclement, militants shot the Colonel," the military's communications arm said in a statement. Two of the militants were killed in a gunfight but the rest escaped, it added.

Security officials said the militants had also abducted and killed the officer's friend, identified only as Umer, after stopping their car on the highway between Quetta and the hill station, Ziarat.

Umer's body was recovered in a different area in the mountainous region on Thursday, one official said, asking not to be named as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

READ MORE:Bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills members of security forces

Years of unrest

The BLA and other terror groups have been waging militancy for years in Balochistan, a resource-rich region which has attracted substantial Chinese investment.

In April, a suicide attack killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi, the capital of neighbouring Sindh province, drawing strong condemnation from Beijing. The BLA claimed responsibility.

In February, militants armed with bombs and guns attacked two Pakistani military bases in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers and losing 13 of their own men.

READ MORE:Deadly bomb hits Pakistan police convoy

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us