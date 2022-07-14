WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rival gangs in 'battlefield' Haiti suburb kill dozens
"At least 89 people were killed and 16 others are missing," says a human rights group, while aid agencies report seeing burned and rotting corpses in impoverished suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince.
Rival gangs in 'battlefield' Haiti suburb kill dozens
Soaring prices, food and fuel shortages and rampant gang violence are accelerating a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in the Haitian capital. / AP
July 14, 2022

A week of clashes between rival gangs in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has left at least 89 people dead, a human rights group said.

"At least 89 people were killed and 16 others are missing," the National Human Rights Defense Network said in a statement on Wednesday.

The violence erupted on July 7 between two rival factions in an impoverished and densely populated suburb of Port-au-Prince.

The fresh violence, coupled with soaring food prices and fuel shortages all add to a brutal downward spiral in the security situation in the city.

READ MORE: Haiti gang violence leaves dozens dead

'It's a real battlefield'International humanitarian organisations have struggled to deliver crucial food supplies to the affected areas as well as to provide medical care to the victims.

Mumuza Muhindo, head of the local mission of Doctors Without Borders, on Wednesday urged all combatants to allow medics to safely access Brooklyn, an area of Cite Soleil most affected by the violence.

Muhindo said his colleagues have seen burned and rotting corpses along a road leading to that neighborhood.

"It's a real battlefield," Muhindo said. "It's impossible to estimate how many people have been killed."

READ MORE: UN: Dozens killed in recent Haiti gang fight

Spiking violence

Gang violence has spiked since president Jovenel Moise was assassinated a year ago in a night-time raid, creating a political vacuum and leading criminal groups to expand their control of the country's territory.

Rights activists in May said that clashes between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs had left 148 people dead, some of whom were hacked to death with machetes or died when their homes were set on fire.

Haiti on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of Moise's murder as the country's judicial authorities have yet to charge anyone in the brazen assassination.

Kidnappings have increased since then and much of the country is now governed by gangs.

READ MORE:Gangs of Haiti: Why are they so powerful?

READ MORE: UN: Dozens killed in recent Haiti gang fight

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us