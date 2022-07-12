WORLD
US drone strike kills Daesh leader in Syria
Maher al Agal was killed in northwest Syria, while his close associate was seriously injured, US military says.
Maher al Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria. / Reuters
July 12, 2022

The leader of Daesh in Syria, who was one of the top five leaders of the terror group, has been killed in a US air strike.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Central Command said Maher al Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties," the statement added.

It said al Agal was responsible for developing Daesh networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

The killing is seen as another blow to the terror group's efforts to reorganise as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory.

In February, the top leader of Daesh blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
