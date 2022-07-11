WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan's business hub Karachi flooded after latest torrential rain
One death has been confirmed in the latest spell of Monsoon rains, adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.
Pakistan's business hub Karachi flooded after latest torrential rain
The highway linking Quetta city to Karachi was also closed for traffic as sections of it were swept away by flash floods. / Reuters
July 11, 2022

Torrential rains have caused widespread flooding and damage in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, even inundating the business district.

Most underpasses were flooded and there was nowhere to pump the flood waters out to, the chief minister for Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah told reporters on Monday.

He said an unprecedented 126mm rain had fallen in three hours.

One death had been confirmed in the latest spell of Monsoon rains, adding to the 29 reported since they began last month.

The streets of posh areas such as the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) complex and Clifton were flooded, with water gushing into houses.

Rescue services use boats

Karachi’s main streets, which house financial institutions and bank headquarters including Pakistan's central bank, were flooded and rescue services were using boats to reach stranded people.

The Pakistan Navy was also taking part in the relief and rescue operations, the Navy said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter. He offered every possible support for the Karachi administration.

The highway linking Quetta city to Karachi was also closed for traffic as sections of it were swept away by flash floods.

READ MORE: Heavy flooding caused by monsoon rains in Pakistan kills dozens

More rains expected

In southwest Balochistan province, about a dozen villages in Lasbela district were submerged as the Winder River overflowed and water flooded into houses.

The Navy and local officials had rescued about 500 people and local administration from the affected villages so far, government official Farhan Suleman Ranjho said.

Last week 64 deaths occurred in different parts of Balochistan province as eight dams burst due to flood waters. 

The metrological office has forecast more rains in coming days.

READ MORE: Monsoon rains leave dozens dead in Pakistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us