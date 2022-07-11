BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter shares slide after Musk's $44B dollar deal falls apart
Twitter shares have dropped nearly six percent in premarket trading after the social media company announced plans to sue Elon Musk for walking away from his buyout deal.
Twitter shares slide after Musk's $44B dollar deal falls apart
Twitter shares have been hit by a double whammy of a slump in the broader equity market and investor skepticism over the deal. / Reuters
July 11, 2022

Shares of Twitter Inc have fallen about 6 percent in premarket trading as a legal tussle between Elon Musk and the social media company is expected to take center stage after the world's richest person walked away from the $44 billion deal.

Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Musk took a jab at Twitter's stance, tweeting that the legal battle would lead to the company disclosing information on bots and spam accounts in court. 

The series of tweets was Musk's first public response since the Friday announcement.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter because the company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

READ MORE:Elon Musk cancels $44B Twitter buyout, company says it will sue

Double whammy of a slump

Twitter shares ended at $36.81 on Friday and were at a 32 percent discount to Musk's $54.20 bid, as they have been hit by a double whammy of a slump in the broader equity market and investor skepticism over the deal.

"We believe that Elon Musk's intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than...Twitter's 'failure' to comply with his requests," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a note.

"In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5."

The contract calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion break-up fee if he cannot complete the deal for reasons such as the acquisition financing falling through or regulators blocking the deal.

The break-up fee would not be applicable, however, if Musk terminates the deal on his own.

READ MORE:Musk 'losing billions of dollars' in Berlin, Austin Tesla factories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us