Muslim woman wearing headscarf attacked in Germany
The attacker verbally insulted and hit the woman in a restaurant in Berlin, local media reported, amid a wave of racism and anti-Muslim sentiment in Germany.
The attack took place in a restaurant in the Weissensee district, local media reported. (Archive) / AA Archive
July 11, 2022

A woman wearing a headscarf has been assaulted in the German capital Berlin, with her head covering torn off, local media has reported.

A 37-year-old attacker is said to have torn off the headscarf of the victim, 39, and hit her head and upper body, said the daily Der Tagesspiegel on Saturday.

The attack took place in a restaurant in the Weissensee district, the daily added.

According to the daily, another racist attack took place in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district on Friday during which a man, 52, racially insulted two women.

The attacker was arrested and taken to a clinic for abnormal behavior before being released, the daily said.

Although Germany’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, Muslims, especially women wearing headscarves, often face discriminatory practices in education and the labour market.

The country has witnessed growing racism and anti-Muslim sentiment in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of neo-Nazi groups and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Germany, a country of over 83 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France.

Among the country’s nearly 5.3 million Muslims, 3 million are of Turkish origin.

