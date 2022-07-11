WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign, following the most dramatic day of months-long turmoil, with protesters storming the leaders' homes in rage over an economic crisis.
Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign
Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. / AP
July 11, 2022

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced.

PM Wickremesinghe's office announced Rajapaksa's resignation on Monday after Sri Lankan protesters, who are occupying Rajapaksa's residence in the capital Colombo, said they will won't leave the premises until Rajapaksa actually leaves the office.

The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday.

"Our struggle is not over," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters on Sunday, the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.

"We won't give up this struggle until he actually leaves."

READ MORE: 'We won't give up': Sri Lankans refuse to leave presidential palace

Unprecedented crisis

The dramatic events on Saturday were the culmination of months of protests by people enraged by the South Asian island nation's unprecedented economic crisis and corruption.

Hundreds of thousands massed in Colombo demanding Rajapaksa take responsibility for shortages of medicines, food and fuel that have brought the once-relatively rich economy to its knees and caused misery for ordinary people.

After storming the gates of the colonial-era presidential palace, protesters lounged in its opulent rooms, somersaulting into the compound's pool and rummaging through Rajapaksa's clothes.

READ MORE: US sees Russia food blockage as factor in Sri Lanka crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us