Two bar shootings, one in a township close to Johannesburg, the other in eastern South Africa, have left at least 19 people dead.

In Soweto, 15 people were killed as they enjoyed a night out, police said on Sunday, when assailants drew up in a minibus taxi and began randomly firing high-calibre guns.

Police in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal, reported four people were killed and eight wounded in a bar when two men fired discriminately at customers.

In Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township to the southwest of South Africa's economic capital, police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

"When we arrived at the scene, 12 people were dead with gunshot wounds," police officer Nonhlanhla Kubheka said.

Eleven people were taken to hospital, and three later succumbed to their wounds.

The dead, who included two women, were aged between 19 and 35, provincial police chief Elias Mawela said.

"According to witnesses they shot randomly," said Mawela, adding forensic police were still collecting evidence.

No arrests so far

There were no details regarding the assailants.

"Nobody has been arrested. They came and shot at people who were having fun," said Kubheka, commander of the Orlando police station, the Soweto district where the shooting took place.

Police led away crying relatives of those caught up in the drama who tried to approach the crime scene.

The colourful Soweto Towers, a favourite bungee jumping spot for tourists, stood out in the background.

In Pietermaritzburg, four people were killed and eight wounded around 1830GMT on Saturday, local police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said.

Two men drove up, entered the bar and "fired random shots at the patrons", before fleeing, Gwala said.

"A total of 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and the other two died in hospital.

"Another eight people are still in hospital after they sustained injuries."

The dead were aged between 30 and 45.