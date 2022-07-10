WORLD
3 MIN READ
YPG/PKK terror group supporters in Sweden protest deal on NATO membership
Terror group YPG/PKK supporters called on the Swedish government to withdraw from accession to NATO, chanting slogans in support of the terror group in the Swedish capital Stockholm.
YPG/PKK terror group supporters in Sweden protest deal on NATO membership
Supporters of the YPG/PKK carried banners and symbols of the terror group. / AA
July 10, 2022

A group of supporters of the YPG/PKK terror organisation has held a demonstration in the Swedish capital Stockholm, protesting the recent memorandum on Nordic NATO bids.

Participants at Norra Bantorget on Saturday carried banners and symbols of the terror group, called on the Swedish government to withdraw from accession to NATO and "concessions" given to Türkiye in the memorandum signed at the NATO summit in Madrid late last month.

Chanting slogans in support of the terrorist group, they also criticised Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

READ MORE: Türkiye's evidence shows Sweden supplies weapons to PKK terror outfit

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance in May, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of NATO's Madrid summit on June 28-30, Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement, which was followed by four-way talks in the Spanish capital.

The agreement allows the two Nordic countries to become NATO members, but conditions them to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, and lift an arms embargo on Ankara.

Following the agreement, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the 30-member military alliance.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: PKK actions in Sweden show how lax Stockholm's laws are: Turkish FM

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us