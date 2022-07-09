WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters in Sudan mark Eid al Adha at anti-military sit-in
A coup in October derailed a transition to civilian rule in the country, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.
Protesters in Sudan mark Eid al Adha at anti-military sit-in
A sit-in has taken place in the capital's twin city of Omdurman. / AFP
July 9, 2022

Sudanese protesters have marked Eid al Adha among barricades during a sit-in against Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and last October's military coup.

Protesters continued to press Burhan to resign on Saturday, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country's main civilian umbrella group as a "ruse".

Burhan's surprise move has been met with wide scepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a "revolutionary council" as protests held firm.

The sit-in continued in the capital's twin city of Omdurman on  Saturday.

Protester Ibrahim al Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that "no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing".

READ MORE: UN rights chief calls 'independent' inquiry of Sudan protest killings

Protests continue

Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.

The protests against Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.

A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, the medics say.

Worshippers on Saturday held up flags showing the faces of protesters killed in the crackdown.

"We are committed to the martyrs' rights," Haj said. "We are not going to forget our martyrs even for a day, no matter what."

READ MORE: Sudan's army withdraws from political talks, makes way for civilian govt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us