The presidents of Türkiye and Palestine have exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha in a phone call.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mahmoud Abbas also discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan wished for the “holy days of Eid to lead to auspicious outcomes for and bring peace, tranquility and well-being to Palestine, the countries in the region and the whole Islamic world.”

He emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity among Palestinians, asserting that Türkiye stands “ready to provide all kinds of support to this issue … (and) in other issues”.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan extended Eid greetings to the Turkish nation and Muslims across the world.