BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Türkiye’s new oil discovery at Cukurova to produce up to 8M barrels
Türkiye’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez says more drilling is planned at the Cukurova field in the southern Adana province.
Türkiye’s new oil discovery at Cukurova to produce up to 8M barrels
The drilling efforts are part of the government’s plan to reduce dependency on costly energy imports. / AA
July 7, 2022

The quantity of recoverable oil from the Cukurova field in the southern Adana province is expected to reach up to 8 million barrels, Türkiye has said.

Türkiye’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez’s remarks on Thursday came during a visit to the field where Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of $1 billion worth of oil reserves on June 28.

As the Cukurova-1 and Cukurova-2 wells are the shallowest in the country, at a depth of 430 metres and 358 metres, respectively, both investment and production costs will be very low, Donmez explained.

The daily average output from these wells at the early stage of development is 100-120 barrels, but Donmez said the forecast when developed is for around 7.5-8 million barrels of oil from this field, the value of which is approximately $1 billion.

On the success of this economic oil find, Donmez said more drilling is planned in eight wells to bring the total number to 10 by the end of the year.

READ MORE:Türkiye to start transferring gas from Black Sea in early 2023: Erdogan

Daily oil production almost doubled

The drilling efforts are part of the government’s plan to reduce dependency on costly energy imports.

Donmez recalled that just four or five years ago, daily oil production by the state company for drilling and exploration, Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) was 37,000 barrels but it has now slightly exceeded 60,000 barrels.

“Over the same period, we have added another 70 million barrels to our total reserves with additional discoveries,” he said.

These additions have helped alleviate oil and gas imports, which are very high at 92 percent for oil and 99 percent for natural gas.

READ MORE:Türkiye's 4th drill ship to start Mediterranean Sea operations next month

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us