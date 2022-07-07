WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen delegation to visit India in bid to import wheat as food runs low
The war-ravaged country's existing strategic food stockpiles would last until the end of August.
It was not immediately clear how much wheat Yemen was seeking from India or how soon it could be delivered if a deal was reached. / AP Archive
July 7, 2022

A Yemeni delegation is set to visit India next week in a bid to secure wheat for the war-ravaged country where strategic food stockpiles are running out.

Mohammed al Ashwal, the trade and industry minister of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, said on Thursday that the delegation would seek to finalise an agreement to import wheat from India.

Yemen's existing strategic food stockpiles would last until the end of August, he said.

India in May banned wheat exports as its output fell and domestic prices surged. It has since issued exemptions for certain countries.

"There has been great progress in implementing the agreement with the Indian government regarding lifting the ban on wheat exports to Yemen," Ashwal said.

It was not immediately clear how much wheat Yemen was seeking from India or how soon it could be delivered if a deal was reached.

Near-famine conditions

Disruption to Ukrainian and Russian exports, caused by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, and India's export ban risk deepening Yemen's hunger crisis and pushing up food price inflation, which has doubled in two years in some parts of the country.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Yemen in a seven-year-old conflict that pits a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis, and millions are living in near-famine conditions.

The economy and basic services have largely collapsed and humanitarian assistance has also begun to dry up with some aid agencies forced to cut back or stop food, health and other supplies.

SOURCE:Reuters
