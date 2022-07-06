TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to monitor implementation of deal with Finland, Sweden: Altun
Now, keeping promises in line with memorandum is responsibility for Sweden, Finland, says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
July 6, 2022

Türkiye has said that it would not be correct to present the trilateral memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland as a NATO membership agreement as Ankara will continue to monitor whether the two Nordic countries comply with the deal.

Referring to the commitments regarding full cooperation with Türkiye in fighting terrorism, lifting the defence industry embargo and restrictions, and expanding cooperation, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat: "Now, the responsibility of these two countries is to keep their promises."

Türkiye has already shared the necessary information with the authorities in Sweden and Finland on the extradition of terrorists, he recalled, noting that this will also be for their security.

Türkiye supports NATO's enlargement policy, said Altun, adding that countries that want be NATO members must clearly express that they share the alliance values.

"Of course, our most important expectation (from the two Nordic countries) was to prevent the propaganda, recruitment, and financing activities of the PKK, its Syrian extension YPG, and FETO, which attempted a coup in Türkiye and killed 251 innocent people," he stressed.

READ MORE:Sweden govt blasts Left Party for promoting PKK terror group

'No concessions'

Ankara also clearly said the two countries cannot impose an arms embargo on Türkiye, NATO's second-largest country, he added.

For more than 70 years as a key NATO ally, Türkiye participated in alliance missions worldwide while protecting its southern flank.

"As a result, we thought that Finland and Sweden fully understand how serious and determined we are in the fight against terrorism, as a memorandum has been signed," Altun said.

In response to a question on whether Türkiye retreated any of its demands from Sweden and Finland during talks in Madrid, he said "no," stressing that the country has made totally legitimate demands.

"In case these demands are not met, any progress in the membership requests of Finland and Sweden could directly endanger NATO. So, it was out of the question for us to make any concessions," Altun noted.

READ MORE:Finland, Sweden sign protocols for NATO entry but still need ratification

SOURCE:AA
