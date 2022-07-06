TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Airport becomes the busiest hub in Europe
The airport sees an average of 1,346 flights daily over the June 29 to July 5 period, according to Eurocontrol.
The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed. / AA
July 6, 2022

Türkiye's mega Istanbul Airport has seen the largest number of flights in Europe from June 29 to July 5, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was up 6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

The traffic has reached 30,696 flights a day in Europe, a rise of 87 percent from 2019.

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam with 1,266 flights, Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,223 and Frankfurt with 1,156 during the same period.

