WORLD
2 MIN READ
Monsoon rains leave dozens dead in Pakistan
At least 77 people were killed, most of them in the southwest of the country, where the victims drowned or were electrocuted by downed power lines.
Monsoon rains leave dozens dead in Pakistan
Floods triggered by seasonal monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan every year. / AP
July 6, 2022

At least 77 people have died in monsoon rains lashing Pakistan, the country's climate change minister said, warning more heavier-than-usual downpours lay ahead.

"For me, it's a national tragedy," Sherry Rehman told a news conference in the capital on Wednesday, adding the toll was taken from June 14, when the monsoon started.

"When people die like that, it's not a small thing... It is just the beginning. We have to prepare for it."

Most of the deaths were in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where 39 people drowned or were electrocuted by downed power lines.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year also brings a wave of destruction.

READ MORE: Extreme weather: China faces heat in north, floods in south

Climate change

Poorly built homes across Pakistan – particularly in rural areas – are prone to collapse in floods, which also destroy huge tracts of prime farmland. 

The worst floods of recent times were in 2010 – covering almost a fifth of the country's landmass – killing nearly 2,000 people and displacing 20 million.

Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.

"One day you have drought and next morning you are expecting flash flood... so you can see how serious the situation is in Pakistan", Rehman said.

READ MORE: Extreme weather: China faces heat in north, floods in south

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us