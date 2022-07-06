A Palestinian man has been killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was "shot by the occupation (Israeli army)" on Wednesday, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Ghannam was the second Palestinian from Jaba killed in recent days.

On Sunday the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh died a day after he was shot by Israeli troops.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dozens of Palestinians killed since March

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli security forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel in recent months.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of a future state.

Almost half a million Israeli settlers live in dozens of illegal settlements scattered across the West Bank, alongside around 3 million Palestinians who live under Israeli military rule.

The Palestinians and much of the international community see Israel’s West Bank settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

