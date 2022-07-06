WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid
Twenty-year-old Rafiq Riyad Ghannam was killed by the Israeli troops near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
Israeli army kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid
At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank. / Reuters
July 6, 2022

A Palestinian man has been killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was "shot by the occupation (Israeli army)" on Wednesday, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Ghannam was the second Palestinian from Jaba killed in recent days. 

On Sunday the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh died a day after he was shot by Israeli troops. 

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Palestinian teen shot by Israeli troops dies in occupied West Bank

Dozens of Palestinians killed since March

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank. 

Israeli security forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel in recent months.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek it as the heartland of a future state.

Almost half a million Israeli settlers live in dozens of illegal settlements scattered across the West Bank, alongside around 3 million Palestinians who live under Israeli military rule.

The Palestinians and much of the international community see Israel’s West Bank settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict. 

READ MORE: 68-year-old Palestinian woman dies in Israeli detention

READ MORE: 25-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us