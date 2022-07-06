BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US investors form venture to pursue Venezuela oil, gas projects
Two American investment funds say they will be working jointly with Caracas-based group but any effort is subject to approvals by US and under-sanctions Venezuela.
US investors form venture to pursue Venezuela oil, gas projects
Any effort is subject to approvals by the United States and Venezuela, the companies say. / Reuters Archive
July 6, 2022

Two US investment funds have formed a joint venture with a Venezuelan firm to pursue oil and gas exploration and production projects in the US-sanctioned South American country.

Gramercy Funds Management and Atmos Global Energy said on Tuesday their joint venture would work with an arm of Inelectra Group, a Caracas-based firm that holds a stake in the Gulf of Paria East oil project off Venezuela’s eastern coast, where it found oil in 2001.

US companies are barred from doing business with Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA, a policy begun in 2018 by the Trump administration and continued under US President Joe Biden.

The companies did not disclose the size of their investment in the oil venture.

Spokespersons did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Any effort is subject to approvals by the United States and Venezuela, the companies said.

'Balancing oil supply and demand'

Ali Moshiri, a US executive and former chief of Chevron Corp's Latin American operations set up an investment fund in 2019 to pursue energy projects in Venezuela.

The partners aim to "contribute to balancing oil supply and demand," he said in a statement.

The oil effort "will be beneficial to US interests in the region and the US economy by lowering fuel prices for American consumers," said Matt Maloney, a partner at Connecticut-based emerging market investor Gramercy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us