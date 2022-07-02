WORLD
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to Paris
There was no immediate comment by Indian authorities after Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport.
Mattoo was among the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Feature Photography category for the coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India as part of a Reuters team.
July 2, 2022

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist alleges that Indian immigration authorities have stopped her from flying to Paris without giving any reason.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sanna Irshad Mattoo said she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and a photography exhibition as one of the 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020.

"Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport,” she said.

She said she was not given any reason but was told by immigration officials that she would not be able to travel internationally.

READ MORE:UN rapporteurs slam 'misogynist' attacks on Indian Muslim journalist

There was no immediate comment by Indian authorities.

She has been working as a freelance photojournalist since 2018 depicting life in India-administered Kashmir.

Journalists have long braved threats in the restive region as the government seeks to control the press more effectively to censure independent reporting. Their situation has grown worse since India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.

READ MORE: India arrests Modi critic who runs popular fact-checking website

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
