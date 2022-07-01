Türkiye has legitimate concerns about terrorism, the Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, telling media at the NATO summit that Ankara "paid a heavy price".

"Türkiye has some reasonable concerns when it comes to the issue of terrorism perpetrated by Kurdish [PKK/YPG] organisations. Türkiye has paid a heavy price for such terrorist acts," Mitsotakis told a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday.

"This is something we have no difficulty recognising," he said, referring to a memorandum signed by Türkiye's, Sweden and Finland in which the Nordic countries pledged to address Ankara's terrorism concerns and lift an arms embargo on the important NATO country.

PKK has continuously attacked Turkish forces and civilians for more than 35 years, claiming over 40,000 lives. Its Syrian offshoot, YPG, also targets Turkish forces and locals. Ankara has launched several operations to target all terror groups in northern Syria in recent years.

EU and NATO members have declared PKK a terrorist organisation but Athens has come under fire for harbouring members of the group.

READ MORE:Türkiye's memorandum with Sweden, Finland paves way for Nordic NATO entry

Türkiye-Greece 'must talk'

On bilateral ties, Mitsotakis said Greece and Türkiye must keep talking to resolve their issues.

"We must meet, we must talk," he said, referring to Erdogan.

"We must deal with our differences in a civilised manner, in a framework of good neighbourly relations and with international law as the sole point of reference. There is no other framework on which we can rely to resolve our differences."

Recently, Turkish President Erdogan said his government will no longer hold high-level talks with Athens after PM Mitsotakis initiated an anti-Türkiye policy despite an agreement in March to improve ties.

During the NATO summit in Spain, Türkiye did not raise any issues against Greece, Mitsotakis said.

He said all members were told the Ukraine crisis was the main focus of the summit and there was no space for other discussions that could possibly destabilise the alliance on another front.

READ MORE: Greece targeting Türkiye to divert attention from strategic failures: Altun

F-35 fighter jet import

Meanwhile, the Greek premier’s office confirmed on Thursday that Athens has sent an official request to the US to buy 20 F-35s, a combat aircraft made by American defence firm Lockheed Martin.

In Madrid, Mitsotakis said Greece intends to "acquire a squadron of F-35s, with a possible option for a second one."

Greece expects the delivery of the planes to start in 2027-2028, he said.

READ MORE:Aegean Islands row: Greece must show wisdom and prudence like Türkiye