WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many people dead as massive landslide hits northeast India
At least seven people were killed and dozens others missing after rains triggered the landslide in a remote area of the northeast Indian state of Manipur.
Many people dead as massive landslide hits northeast India
Millions have been displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low-lying areas houses have been submerged.
June 30, 2022

At least seven people have died and another 55 are feared to have been killed after a massive landslide in a remote area of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur.

"In all there were about 81 people. The chances of survival of the remaining 55 people are very thin considering the fact that the landslide occured around 2 am," Haulianlal Guite, district magistrate of Noney district in Manipur, where the accident occurred, told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

Rescue workers battled heavy rains and inclement weather to pull out nineteen survivors from the rubble after the landslide occurred at a railway construction site in the early hours of Thursday, but said the likelihood of finding any more was thin.

Millions displaced

This month unprecedented rains have lashed India's north-eastern states and neighbouring Bangladesh, killing more than 150 people. 

Millions have been displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low-lying areas houses have been submerged.

Army helicopters were on standby and assisting in rescue operations at the site of the landslide, a statement from the Indian army said.

"Army helicopters are on standby. The weather is very hostile and more landslides are hampering our rescue operations," the statement said.

READ MORE:Dozens killed as heavy rains batter northern India

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us