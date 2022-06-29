WORLD
NGO displays 251 shoe pairs in NYC to honour Türkiye defeated coup victims
Turkish American National Steering Committee exhibits footwear at iconic Times Square in memory of 251 Turkish citizens killed while battling putschists on the night of July 15, 2016.
TASC offers condolences to the families of the victims, who it says defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye. / AA
June 29, 2022

The Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) has placed 251 pairs of shoes in New York City's famed Times Square to commemorate those killed during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

Tuesday's event, titled "The Last Walk," exhibited the shoes inmemory of fallen citizens of Türkiye who battled putschists on the night of July 15.

The TASC offered condolences to the families of the victims, who it said defended freedom and democracy in Türkiye.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

READ MORE:FETO is 'infiltrating' US federal institutions

Sixth anniversary of defeated coup attempt

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The TASC said the Turkish people want the US government to hold Gulen and his cronies accountable for the bloody coup attempt.

READ MORE:German newspaper says FETO is far more dangerous than 'Illuminati'

SOURCE:AA
