Türkiye to soon start military operations along Syrian border: Erdogan
Ankara aims to clear northern Syria's Tel Rifaat, Manbij in operation to establish 30-kilometre security zone south of Turkish border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments following a cabinet meeting in Ankara. / AA
June 27, 2022

Türkiye would start new military operations as soon as preparations on Syrian border were completed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had said Türkiye was set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of PKK/YPG terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region.

"We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish safe zone 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists," Erdogan had said.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye’s anti-terror operations in Iraq continue successfully.

NATO summit

About the upcoming NATO summit in Spain, Erdogan said: "Tomorrow we will go to the NATO Summit in Spain, and we will do whatever is necessary, in line with the rights and interests of our country."

He went on to say that hypocrisy displayed by some countries regarding terrorist organisations, such as PKK/YPG and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), will be expressed at the summit with documents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions; particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye has discovered $1 billion worth of oil reserves in the southern Adana province.

