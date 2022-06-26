TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to meet with heads of Sweden, Finland, NATO in Spain summit
Türkiye's President Erdogan attending four-way talks on Tuesday "does not mean we will take a step back from our position" on Nordic bid to join NATO, says Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.
Türkiye has been a NATO ally for more than 70 years and has the alliance's second biggest army. / Reuters Archive
June 26, 2022

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO ahead of the summit in Madrid, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.

Speaking to broadcaster Haberturk on Sunday Kalin said he and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal would also attend another round of talks with Swedish and Finnish delegations in Brussels on Monday.

"There will be a four-way summit at the leader level with the attendance of our president in Madrid upon the request of the NATO secretary general," he said.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's assault on Ukraine. But the bids have faced opposition from Türkiye, which has been angered by Helsinki and Stockholm's support for PKK/YPG terrorists and arms embargoes on Ankara.

Not backing down

Kalin said Erdogan attending the talks with Sweden, Finland and NATO on Tuesday "does not mean we will take a step back from our position."

Kalin said Türkiye and the Nordic countries had largely agreed on issues and would be in a better position in Madrid if they could agree on them during talks on Monday.

"We have brought negotiations to a certain point. It is not possible for us to take a step back here," he also said of the talks on Monday.

Earlier this month, Türkiye said documents it received from Sweden and NATO in response to the earlier written demands it presented to the two candidates were far from meeting its expectations and any negotiations must first address Turkish concerns.

Kalin has previously said the Madrid summit is not a deadline.

NATO leaders will convene in Madrid on June 29-30.

Any NATO membership requires the approval of all 30 members of the alliance.

Türkiye has been a NATO ally for more than 70 years and has the alliance's second biggest army.

SOURCE:Reuters
