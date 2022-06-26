WORLD
2 MIN READ
Top EU official accuses Russia of playing dangerous 'hunger games'
Kremlin is using food as 'silent weapon of war', European Council President Charles Michel says.
Top EU official accuses Russia of playing dangerous 'hunger games'
The block is committed to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction, Michel reaffirms. / AP
June 26, 2022

Russia’s dangerous "hunger games" are solely responsible for the global food crisis, European Council President Charles Michel has said at the G7 summit.

Leaders of the world's seven wealthiest nations gathered in Germany on Sunday for talks on additional sanctions against Russia and the medium- and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine.

During a press conference at the summit, Charles Michel said the Kremlin is using food as a "silent weapon of war."

"We must vigorously counter Russia’s propaganda about food and fertiliser prices," he said, adding that the EU is supporting the UN's efforts to reopen maritime routes in a way that also addresses Ukraine’s security concerns.

He said that global initiatives for food security are also being supported. 

"The EU is working to mobilise nearly €600 million ($634 million) to support the most affected partners."

READ MORE:Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, aid agency warns

Ukraine's reconstruction

Michel also reaffirmed that the block is committed to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction. 

"With G7 countries, we all share the same goals: to cut the oxygen from Russia’s war machine while taking care of our economies. The EU will stand by Ukraine for the long haul," he said.

The three-day G7 meeting at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps began on Sunday.

The G7 agenda is considered more urgent than ever as Russia’s attack against Ukraine continues and it is also noteworthy that the summit is being held before NATO member states negotiate restructuring the alliance in times of war at a summit in Madrid on June 28-30.

READ MORE:What’s expected from the upcoming G7 summit?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us