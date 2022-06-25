Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has told a joint news conference with the EU's foreign policy chief in Tehran.

"We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord," said Amirabdollahian on Saturday, adding that he had held a "long but positive meeting" with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell said: "We are expected to resume talks in the coming days and break the impasse. It has been three months and we need to accelerate the work. I am very happy about the decision that has been made in Tehran and Washington."

The surprise visit by Borrell is aimed at getting the talks back on track three months after they stalled amid differences between Iran and the United States.

"Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions," Borrell tweeted before his visit.

The Iran nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord and began imposing crippling economic sanctions on America's arch enemy.

The administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden has sought to return to the agreement, saying it would be the best path with Tehran.

A diplomatic opportunity

The US pointman on Iran, Robert Malley, "reiterated firm US commitment to come back to the deal" over a meal with Borrell on the eve of his trip, according to the EU's coordinator for the talks, Enrique Mora.

The talks, which began in April last year, aim to return the United States to the deal, including through lifting sanctions, while ensuring Iran's full compliance with its nuclear commitments.

The negotiations stalled in March amid differences between Tehran and Washington, notably over a demand by Iran to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from a US terror list.

"We are ready to conclude this agreement, and urge Iran to seize this diplomatic opportunity to conclude now, while this is still possible," a French foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

The 2015 nuclear deal reached with six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees it could not develop an atomic weapon. Iran has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.

