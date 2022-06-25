A wildfire that broke out in Türkiye’s southwestern resort town of Marmaris earlier this week has been brought under control.

The efforts took less than 72 hours, the country's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Kirisci said that efforts are now being made to cool the area affected by fire.

He added that restoration efforts will begin soon.

Suspect confesses to arson

The blaze erupted on Tuesday in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast, and spread rapidly, blackening swaths of pine forest and driving hundreds of people from their homes.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after an inspection of the area, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an estimated 40 km² (4,000 hectares) of forest was affected by the fire.

More than 45 people people were affected by the blaze and 19 of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, Erdogan added, noting that "there was no loss of life and no one was reported missing.”

Authorities on Thursday detained a 34-year-old man who confessed to having started the fire following a dispute with family members, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.