WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shooting in Norway nightclub kills, injures several people
A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Shooting in Norway nightclub kills, injures several people
File picture: A suspect was apprehended nearby, Norwegian police said. / Reuters
June 25, 2022

Two people were killed and at least 10 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway, Norwegian police said.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

"In all, 10 people are receiving treatment from health personnel. Three people are seriously injured," Tore Barstad, head of police operations, was quoted as saying by NRK radio.

Early Saturday's shooting targeted a nightclub named London Pub in the capital Oslo.

NRK reported there were three crime scenes but it was not clear if they were three different locations.

"There were more and more and more shots, so I escaped into the inner bar and tried to get as many as possible with me," a witness said to local media.

Another witness said there were 10 maybe 20 shots, "then people started running."

Right-wing extremists

Oslo University Hospital had received six injured people, whose condition was unknown, a hospital spokeswoman told TV2.

Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”

Norway experienced one of the worst mass shootings in Europe in 2011 when a right-wing extremist killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.

In 2019, another right-wing extremist killed his stepsister and then opened fire in a mosque but was overpowered before anyone there was injured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us